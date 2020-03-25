Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's vegoil union seeks sunflower seed export limits for 6 months

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:49 IST
Russia's vegoil union seeks sunflower seed export limits for 6 months

Russian vegetable oil union has asked the Agriculture Ministry to restrict the country's sunflower seed exports for six months from April 1, the union head said on Wednesday.

Mikhail Maltsev told Reuters that the union, a non-government lobby group of vegetable oil producers, did not know if the ministry had agreed to the proposal.

The ministry did not respond immediately to Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus slowdown starts to rival U.S. Fed's doomsday bank stress test scenario

The unfolding market shock and economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus disruption is shaping up to be a nightmare for the Federal Reserve literally.Over the past month, rapidly deteriorating economic and financial conditions have begun ...

Six fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the total number to 38 so far, officials said. Four positive cases in Bhilwara and one case each in Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu were reported, Additional Chief Secretary Healt...

Higher-rated yields tick up as U.S. fiscal boost soothes nerves

Most euro zone bond yields edged higher on Wednesday after policymakers in Europe and the United States approved extraordinary measures to lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis, although stock markets suffered some losses.The closely-...

Spanish football federation offers clubs loans to pay bills

Spanish Football Federation RFEF president Luis Rubiales on Wednesday announced lines of credit for lower-level clubs in difficulty because of the coronavirus pandemic and repeated that he hoped the season could be completed. He also told a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020