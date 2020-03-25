BRIEF-Gilead requests FDA pull orphan drug designation from potential coronavirus drug

Gilead Sciences Inc: * Says requested the U.S. FDA rescind the orphan drug designation it was granted for potential coronavirus drug remdesivir

* Says waiving all benefits that accompany orphan drug designation for remdesivir * Says confident that it can maintain an expedited timeline in seeking regulatory review of remdesivir Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.