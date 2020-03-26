Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mali opposition leader goes missing with 11 others - party

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bamako
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:42 IST
Mali opposition leader goes missing with 11 others - party
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mali's main opposition leader Soumaila Cisse is missing and thought to be kidnapped along with 11 members of his delegation, his party said on Thursday, during election campaigning in a region where jihadists frequently strike. The Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) said none of the group had been reachable since late afternoon on Wednesday when they were expected to reach the village of Koumaira in the northern region of Timbuktu.

Militants with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State launch frequent attacks on civilian and military targets in the area. The URD referred to the group's disappearance as a kidnapping but did not give any more details.

"Still no news of him or his delegation," URD Vice President Madani Traore told Reuters, as the party set up a crisis committee and urged the government, military and U.N. peacekeepers to help find the missing group. The incident came before long-delayed legislative elections, which authorities say will take place on Sunday despite the coronavirus epidemic. Mali was one of the last countries in West Africa to confirm a case, reporting its first two on Wednesday.

The parliamentary vote was originally scheduled for 2018 but has been pushed back several times because of insecurity. Cisse is Mali's leading opposition figure. He lost 2013 and 2018 elections to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

WFI keeps comeback door open for Nar Singh

If Nar Singh Pancham Yadav is aiming for a comeback and wants to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the Wrestling Federation of India WFI will not stop the tainted grappler, whose four-year ban ends in July this year. If the Olympic Games s we...

Delhi HC denies bail to woman who threatened differently-abled man

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman, who allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from a bedridden differently-abled man and threatened to kill him and kidnap his school-going daughters, noting that the allegations a...

COVID-19: Helpline for children suffering from stress due to

Amid concerns that children might suffer from depression due to the ongoing lockdown, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights WBCPCR has launched a helpline number through which psychiatrists and paediatricians would provi...

Raveena Tandon urges people to stay indoors, shares video message

Actor Raveena Tandon on Thursday shared a video message on social media urging everyone to take appropriate precautionary measures and to stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The 45-year-old star, took to her Insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020