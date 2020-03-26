Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Ford and General Motors' electric vehicle plans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:31 IST
FACTBOX-Ford and General Motors' electric vehicle plans
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr/JeepersMedia

Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, the top two U.S. automakers, have more than two dozen new battery electric vehicles (EVs) in the pipeline, according to their executives and suppliers familiar with the companies' plans. Their combined production in North America is expected to total 325,000 in 2026, according to data from AutoForecast Solutions. That will represent about 5% of their total North American production and less than Tesla Inc, the world leader in electric vehicles, produced last year.

Here is a detailed look at Ford and GM's plans for future electric vehicles:

FORD

Ford has said it will introduce the Mustang Mach-E, a battery-powered crossover with sports car styling, later this year, as well as an all-electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup in 2021. Also on tap next year: An electric edition of the full-size Transit van, the company said. Ford also has confirmed plans to build a luxury Lincoln crossover on a battery-powered platform provided by Rivian, the Michigan-based electric vehicle startup that is also supplying Amazon.com Inc. The big Lincoln is due in 2022, according to suppliers.

The automaker also has plans to introduce two new midsize electric crossovers, one each for the Ford and Lincoln brands, in 2023, suppliers said. GM

GM has revealed one of its future EVs the Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle and shared details in early March with analysts and media of 13 other future EVs for the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands. Suppliers familiar with GM's plans have shared additional details. Buick is planning to introduce a midsize crossover and a companion SUV in 2023, the automaker said. It also expects to launch a compact crossover about the same time, according to suppliers.

Cadillac showed off three upcoming EVs the Lyriq midsize crossover, the Celestiq luxury sedan, and a large, unnamed SUV about the size and shape of its Escalade. The crossover and SUV are likely to arrive in 2023, while the big sedan could be pulled forward to 2022, suppliers said. Two other crossovers, a compact model about the size of the XT4 and a large seven-passenger model about the size of the XT6, are due in 2024, GM said. Chevrolet said a facelifted Bolt EV and a slightly larger model, the Bolt EUV, will go into production next year. The next-generation Bolt is due in 2023. GM displayed a midsize Chevrolet SUV, due in 2023, that will be joined a year later by a compact crossover, according to suppliers. GM has said a full-size electric pickup is just around the bend 2023, suppliers said.

The GMC brand is getting a new sub-brand Hummer on two electric models, a large pickup truck and a slightly smaller SUV, GM has said, the former in late 2021, the latter in early 2023. Look also for a 1,000-horsepower performance variant of the Hummer pickup in 2022, which GM has teased. GMC also expects to get compact and midsize electric crossovers in 2025, according to suppliers.

PRODUCTION

Ford and GM have provided few details of where their electric vehicles will be made. Production in North America will be spread among six plants, according to research firm AutoForecast Solutions, which monitors automakers' plans.

Ford will run four plants, including two in Mexico, where electric and gas-engine vehicles will be built under the same roof. GM will run two dedicated EV plants, both in Michigan. In comparison, the two companies expect to build nearly 40 different trucks and SUVs in North America, most of them powered by gas engines, in 2026. GM and Ford are expected to build more than 5 million trucks and SUVs in at least 25 plants in North America by mid-decade, according to AutoForecast data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. weekly jobless claims surge to a record 3.28 mln as coronavirus spurs mass layoffs

The number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits shot to record of more than 3 million last week as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a sudden halt, unleashing a wave of layoffs that li...

Nancy Pelosi - 52nd House speaker of the United States turns 80 today

Nancy Pelosi who is currently serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives turned 80 today. She is the highest-ranking female elected official and the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position...

British firm says antibody test is being validated

Prototypes of a coronavirus antibody test which could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic are being assessed and are ready to be optimised, the developer of the technology said on Thursday. Antibody tests are designed to est...

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Player contracts should be extended due to coronavirus - FIFA internal document

Current contracts for players and coaches should be extended until the end of the delayed domestic soccer seasons, according to an internal FIFA document presented to its Coronavirus Working Group.The confidential document, seen by Reuters,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020