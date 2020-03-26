Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro, a political foe, for 'narco-terrorism'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:00 IST
U.S. indicts Venezuela's Maduro, a political foe, for 'narco-terrorism'

The U.S. government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and more than a dozen other top Venezuelan officials on charges of "narco-terrorism," the latest escalation of the Trump administration's pressure campaign aimed at ousting the socialist leader. The State Department offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Maduro, whose country has been convulsed by years of a deep economic crisis and political upheaval.

The indictment, a rare U.S. action against a sitting foreign head of state, marks a serious new phase against Maduro by Washington at a time when some U.S. officials have privately said President Donald Trump is increasingly frustrated with the results of his Venezuela policy. Attorney General William Barr, announcing the charges, accused Maduro and his associates of conspiring with a dissident faction of the leftist Colombian guerrilla group FARC "to flood the United States with cocaine.”

"While the Venezuelan people suffer, this cabal...lines their pockets,” Barr said of Maduro and the more than a dozen others who were indicted. Venezuela's information ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. The U.S. government has previously lodged criminal indictments against members of Maduro's family and inner circle.

He and his allies have dismissed such allegations as a smear campaign, and argue the United States is responsible for drug trafficking given its role as a leading consumer. Maduro is already under U.S. sanctions and has been the target of a U.S. effort aimed at pushing him from power. He took office in 2013 after the death of his mentor President Hugo Chavez, a staunch U.S. foe.

Other Venezuelan officials whose indictments were announced on Thursday include Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, senior socialist leader Diosdado Cabello and the chief justice of the country's supreme court, Maikel Jose Moreno Perez, 54, who was charged with money laundering. The United States and dozens of other countries have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate president. But Maduro has remained in power, backed by the country's military and by Russia, China and Cuba.

U.S. officials have long accused Maduro and his associates or running a "narco-state," saying they have used drug trafficking proceeds to make up for lost revenue from a Venezuelan oil sector heavily sanctioned by the United States. The indictments were unsealed in New York, Florida and Washington.

Maduro and his top lieutenants ran a "narco-terrorism partnership with the FARC for the past 20 years,” said Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. "The scope and magnitude of the drug trafficking alleged was made possible only because Maduro and others corrupted the institutions of Venezuela and provided political and military protection for the rampant narco-terrorism crimes described in our charges," he added.

Berman accused Maduro and his co-defendants of "using their political and miltiary power to promote narco-terrorism for their personal gain." He said the case took many years to build. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Ariana Fajardo Orshan said she sees signs of Venezuelan officials' dirty laundered money throughout her area every day, from fancy yachts to million-dollar condos.

"This party is coming to an end," she said. Asked whether the U.S. government wants to capture Maduro dead or alive, Barr said: “We want him captured so he can face justice in U.S. court.” But Barr offered no indication of how U.S. authorities believe they might get their hands on Maduro, who has endured more than a year of international pressure and on-again, off-again street protests as the OPEC member’s economy has continued to unravel.

In February 2017, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Venezuelan Vice President Tareck el-Aissami for drug trafficking and other related crimes. And in December 2017, two nephews of Maduro's wife, Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, were convicted in U.S. federal court for drug smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Red Cross seeks $825 mn to fight coronavirus pandemic

The Red Cross appealed Thursday for nearly 825 million to help the worlds most vulnerable communities face the challenges posed by the new coronavirus pandemic. It came a day after the United Nations launched its own COVID-19 humanitarian r...

COVID-19: Task force to map of technologies to fund nearly market-ready solutions

The Department of Science and Technology DST on Thursday said it has set up a COVID-19 task force for mapping of technologies to fund nearly market-ready solutions in the area of diagnostics, testing, healthcare delivery solutions and equip...

EPFO asks field offices to credit pension by March 30

Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday directed its 135 field offices to ensure payment of pension to 65 lakh beneficiaries by March 30 amid the coronavirus lockdown, according to an official statement. The Employees Provident Fund Organisat...

Brazil truck cargos fall 26% as coronavirus lockdowns take effect

Brazils shipments of goods by truck fell 26 on Monday and Tuesday as coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in many parts of the country, according to data released by transportation industry association NTC Logistica on Thursday. Truck sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020