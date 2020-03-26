Next Smash Bros DLC fighter to be ARMS character

Nintendo confirmed Thursday that the next downloadable character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate will come from the 2017 fighting game ARMS. The specific character -- there are 15 on the ARMS' roster -- won't be revealed until June.

According to a new Nintendo Direct Mini video posted Thursday on YouTube, anyone who subscribes to Nintendo Switch Online can get a free trial of ARMS to get more acquainted with the game. --Field Level Media

