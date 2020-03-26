Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team WE tops Suning to gain ground in LPL standings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:04 IST
Team WE tops Suning to gain ground in LPL standings

Team WE moved into a share of sixth place in the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings with a 2-1 victory over Suning on Thursday. Vici Gaming ascended into a tie for 12th place with a 2-0 win over LGD Gaming, and Dominus Esports posted a 2-0 victory over Rogue Warriors.

Week 4 continues Friday with three matches: --FunPlus Phoenix vs. Oh My God

--LNG Esports vs. eStar --Royal Never Give Up vs. JD Gaming

The China-based LPL shut down after the Jan. 19 matches due to the spread of the coronavirus, but it resumed March 9 in an online-only format. Players are competing from their teams' headquarters, but they were required to go through a 14-day quarantine before they were allowed to resume play. The top eight teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-five, with the winner clinching a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will include the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. eStar, 7-1, 74 percent

2. Invictus Gaming, 6-1, 71 percent 3. FunPlus Phoenix, 6-2, 70 percent

4. Oh My God, 5-2, 65 percent 5. JD Gaming, 5-3, 63 percent

6. Team WE, 5-3, 56 percent 6. Top Esports, 5-3, 56 percent

8. EDward Gaming, 4-3, 56 percent 9. LNG Esports, 4-3, 53 percent

10. Suning, 4-4, 50 percent 11. Royal Never Give Up, 3-3, 50 percent

12. Vici Gaming, 3-6, 43 percent 13. Rogue Warriors, 3-6, 38 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-6, 36 percent 15. Dominus Esports, 2-6, 29 percent

16. LGD Gaming, 1-6, 29 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-7, 7 percent

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Astronaut tips to survive lockdown: talk, teamwork, treats

Stick to a daily routine, stay connected with family and treat yourself occasionally - those are some of the tips German astronauts gave for surviving lockdown during the coronavirus crisis, which they said was much like their time in space...

Virus takes toll on US military as it tries to aid civilians

The coronavirus is taking a growing toll on the U.S. military, and commanders and senior officials are bracing for worse. From nuclear missile fields at home to war zones abroad, from flight lines to ships at sea, the Pentagon is striving t...

Soccer-England's lower non-league divisions and grassroots game to end

All English soccer below the three divisions of the fifth tier National League will end immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic with all results from the season expunged, the FA said on Thursday. The top three National League divisions,...

FaZe Clan enjoy fast start in ESL Pro League European event

FaZe Clan posted a 2-0 victory over TYLOO on Thursday to open Group C play in the ESL Pro League Season 11s European competition. FaZE Clan earned a 16-10 win on Inferno and 16-8 victory on Mirage. The match began play in Group C, which wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020