FaZe Clan enjoy fast start in ESL Pro League European event

FaZe Clan posted a 2-0 victory over TYLOO on Thursday to open Group C play in the ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. FaZE Clan earned a 16-10 win on Inferno and 16-8 victory on Mirage. The match began play in Group C, which will run through April 3.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. But it was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

The playoffs, which were to have six teams competing in Denver, also were canceled, leaving the European and North American events to crown separate champions. The North American field will began play on March 26, but the European tournament started March 16. In the European event, the top team from each group advances to the six-team second stage, and the second- and third-place finishers in each group will square off for places in the second stage.

The winner of the second stage clinches a spot in the best-of-five grand final. The second- and third-place teams from the second stage will meet in a semifinal match. All matches except for the grand final are best-of-three. The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool, and the North American winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

ESL Pro League Season 11 European first-stage standings, through Thursday: Group A

1. Astralis, 4-1 T2. Team Vitality, 3-2

T2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 3-2 T4. GODSENT, 2-3

T4. Team Spirit, 2-3 6. ENCE, 1-4

Group B T1. Natus Vincere, 3-2

T1. Fnatic, 3-2 T1. forZe, 3-2

T4. Complexity Gaming, 2-3 T4. North, 2-3

T4. BIG, 2-3 Group C

1. FaZe Clan, 1-0 T2. G2 Esports

T2. mousesports T2. OG

T2. Virtus.pro 6. TYLOO, 0-1

