Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit trauma helps Ireland face COVID-19 crisis: PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 01:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 01:16 IST
Brexit trauma helps Ireland face COVID-19 crisis: PM

Ireland's preparations for a potential no-deal Brexit have left the country better placed to face the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Thursday. "Because of the work our ministers did to ensure that we would be able to withstand the worst effects of a no-deal Brexit, we are now in a better position than if we were starting to think about some of these issues for the first time," he said.

Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU caused unprecedented turmoil in Ireland and left it facing the prospect of a "no-deal" split between London and Brussels. Forecasters suggested such a scenario would have caused huge economic damage and the likely emergence of a hard border with Northern Ireland.

That would have severed vital Irish supply routes and potentially reignited the sectarian conflict known as "The Troubles" which killed 3,500. "The work spent thinking about supply lines, about the impact of a shock to the economy, the money we set aside through prudent management of our finances -- all of this is now being deployed against a different kind of national threat," Varadkar told the Dail, Ireland's lower house of parliament.

"We did not expect or predict a pandemic of this kind, but we were prepared for an economic crisis, and we are in a much stronger position today as a result." A Brexit withdrawal deal was eventually secured and Britain left the EU on 31 January. Varadkar said the period of no-deal drama seemed like "simpler times" compared to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) predicted Thursday that if government pandemic measures last 12 weeks, the Irish economy would slide into recession, shrinking 7.1 percent in 2020. Over 350,000 could also lose their jobs and the government budget could slip from a surplus into a deficit of 4.3 percent of total economic output.

Schools and universities as well as vast swathes of non-essential businesses have been closed by government order, whilst gatherings and events have also been banned across Ireland until April 19. There have been nine COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland and 1,564 confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Canada border towns 'petrified' by prospect of looser U.S. coronavirus measures

Canadian towns along the countrys U.S. border fear they will be harmed if the United States eases measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, with some making contingency plans and others appealing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ...

Ford to restart U.S. truck plants in April to beat pandemic-linked cash squeeze

Ford Motor Co announced plans on Thursday to shore up its finances amid the coronavirus pandemic, aiming to generate more cash by resuming production next month of its most profitable vehicles while saving money through further cost cuts. T...

U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with potential gov't stake

U.S. airlines are preparing to tap the government for up to 25 billion in grants to cover payroll in a sharp travel downturn triggered by the coronavirus, even after the government warned it may take stakes in exchange for bailout funds, pe...

EU agrees Libya arms embargo mission

The EU will launch its new naval mission to enforce an arms embargo on Libya by the end of the month after member states agreed its terms on Thursday. Diplomatic sources told AFP that ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved the missio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020