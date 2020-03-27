Overwatch League to disable six heroes

Overwatch developers elected to get creative during the competitive mode in their Hero Pool system. The Hero Pool system will disable six heroes -- including four damage dealers -- in competitive mode, starting Thursday and running to April 2.

Soldier: 76, McCree, Widowmaker, and Sombra will be disabled along with Tank D.Va and support Baptiste. This marks the second time that Baptiste has been disabled. The Overwatch League adheres to the rules of disabling one support, one tank, and two damage heroes each week, although it has shuffled the deck in recent weeks. Two supports were disabled two weeks ago while two tanks were banned last week.

--Field Level Media

