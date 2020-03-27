Left Menu
Nigma top HellRaisers in final WeSave! showdown

  • Updated: 27-03-2020 03:37 IST
European champion Team Nigma came from behind to beat Commonwealth of Independent States champion HellRaisers 3-2 on Thursday in the final full team match of the WeSave! Charity Play event. The 24-team Dota 2 online tournament donated its $120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered to assist the fight against the coronavirus. Proceeds were to be split between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and GlobalGiving.

Twenty-four teams from six regions (Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, China, Europe, North America and South America) participated in separate four-team competitions. As of Thursday afternoon, more than $187,000 had been raised, including the $120,000 from WePlay! esports.

In the Europe-CIS showdown, Team Nigma jumped in front by winning the opening map. HellRaisers took the next two maps to grab a 2-1 lead, but Team Nigma responded by winning the final two maps. The regional semifinals and finals were played earlier this week. Evil Geniuses captured the North American title, Thunder Predator won the South American competition, PSG.LGD emerged on top of the Chinese bracket, and Team Adroit earned the Southeast Asian crown.

The final event of the fundraiser, contested late Thursday, was a North American All-Star matchup featuring two three-on-three squads, dubbed Team WeSave! Tango and Team WeSave! Mango. Team WeSave! Tango consisted of Clinton "Fear" Loomis, playing under the name "WeFight! Corona;" Braxton "Brax" Paulson, playing under the name "WeStay! Home;" and David "Moo" Hull, playing under the name "WeWash! Hands."

Team WeSave! Mango was comprised of Jingjun "Sneyking" Wu, playing under the name "WeStay! Safe;" Rasmus "MISERY" Filipsen, playing under the name "WeKeep! Distance," and Johan "PieLieDie" Astrom, playing under the name, "WeBeat! COVID."

