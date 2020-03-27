Swole Patrol invited to Flashpoint; Cooper- disputes union with FPX

Flashpoint 1 announced Thursday that Swole Patrol claimed the last spot in the second phase of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, HLTV.org reported. Per the report, Swole Patrol agreed to join FunPlus Phoenix for the remainder of the season. Swole Patrol had been searching for new representation since being released by eUnited on March 8.

Austin "Cooper-" Abadir, however, rejected the claim from Flashpoint that Swole Patrol had signed with FunPlus Phoenix. "By the way just saw an HLTV post that we signed with @FPX_Esports, we haven't signed with anyone," Cooper- wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon. He added: "By the way its nothin with FPX im sure, just a mix-up somewhere"

China-based FPX was forced to forfeit their final match in the first phase of the $1 million tournament after their proposed takeover of the Heroic's Denmark-based roster fell apart. The first phase of the tournament, which began at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, was moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The newly rebranded FPX side debuted March 15 in Flashpoint 1, losing 2-1 to Cloud9 with a roster tentatively acquired from Heroic. However, Denmark-based Astralis subsequently announced the addition of Patrick "es3tag" Hansen from Heroic, effective after his current contract expires on June 30. The move halted reported negotiations between FunPlus Phoenix and Heroic, with Heroic CEO Erik Askered saying in a statement that Astralis "acted in bad faith."

The exit of es3tag left FPX without enough players to field a team, leading to a forfeit loss to Orgless in the Group C first-phase losers bracket. Orgless went on to reach the Group C first-phase final, falling 2-1 to Cloud9. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.