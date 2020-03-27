Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Trump approves Maryland's disaster declaration

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) approved a major disaster declaration by the federal administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 08:51 IST
Combating COVID-19: Trump approves Maryland's disaster declaration
People with symptoms of coronavirus maintain social distance while waiting in line to be tested at the Hayward Fire Department. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) approved a major disaster declaration by the federal administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic. "Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Maryland and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing," read a statement issued by the office of the President's press secretary.

"The President's action makes Federal funding available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Maryland impacted by COVID-19," it said. Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments, the statement added. The United States now has more COVID-19 cases than any other country. More than 82,400 coroanvirus cases have been reported in the US according to Johns Hopkins University.

There were more than 81,700 known cases in China and 80,500 in Italy, Al Jazeera reported. More than 510,000 people have been infected worldwide.

The total tally of deaths from the disease is over 23,000, with nearly 123,000 reoveries reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Rapper G-Eazy to provide free meals to kids in San Francisco for a month

To make sure kids on his home turf dont go hungry while sheltering in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rapper G-Eazy is providing free meals to children in San Francisco for a month. According to TMZ, the 30-year-old will be providing f...

Selena Gomez donates proceeds from 'Dance Again' merch to COVID relief fund

To support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, singer Selena Gomez will donate part of the proceeds from her tour merchandise sales. For every purchase of the new Dance Again merch in my store, a portion of proceeds will benefit the...

Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the incredible health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a mess...

David Beckham thanks 'brave' healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Former football star David Beckham thanked the brave healthcare workers for working tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic. Beckham took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen clapping for the health workers along with hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020