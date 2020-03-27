Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:10 IST
UNSC yet to discuss COVID-19 under China's presidency, diplomat calls it 'not fit' for challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The UN Security Council, under the presidency of China this month, has not yet scheduled any meeting to discuss the rapidly-escalating coronavirus crisis, prompting a UN diplomat to say that the 15-nation powerful organ of the world body is "not fit" for the challenges of our times. The number of COVID-19 cases across the globe has skyrocketed to 531,860 and a total of 24,057 people have died so far. At 85,653, the US now has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, surpassing China and Italy. Nearly 1300 people have died in the US due to the disease.

So far, there are 78 confirmed coronavirus cases among UN staff worldwide. China's presidency of the 15-nation Council will end on March 31 and no meeting is scheduled on the program of work of the Security Council for March to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the rapidly deteriorating situation and the outbreak's dire health, security and economic consequences on nations.

When PTI contacted the Chinese mission at the UN on the possibility of any meeting of the UNSC on COVID-19, there was no response from the Chinese officials. A UN diplomat told PTI that "the silence of the Council on an issue impacting human security in such a profound manner reflects that it is obviously not fit for purpose for the challenges of our times." The Security Council held a video-conference Thursday chaired by China's Ambassador to UN Zhang Jun and discussed the work of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

A statement issued by the Chinese Mission to UN after the meeting said that Council members "also expressed concern at the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Libya and called on the parties to de-escalate the fighting urgently, to immediately cease hostilities and to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid throughout the country." There was the only reference to the COVID-19 crisis in the entire statement. China's Mission to the UN tweeted Thursday that COVID19 "is a common enemy of all of us. China is also a victim. China has successfully contained the spreading of the pandemic and is doing its utmost in helping other countries. We will never accept stigma, discrimination or politicization on this issue. Never!".

The Dominican Republic will assume the Council Presidency for April. A US State Department official said the Security Council had a unique and important role to play in combating the global coronavirus pandemic that poses major risks to international peace and security.

Earlier this month, as he took over the presidency of the Council, Zhang was asked whether China planned to discuss the coronavirus emergency. He responded that there was no need to panic over the coronavirus epidemic and Beijing dId not plan to discuss the situation in the Council during its presidency, asserting that the world was not far from the defeat of COVID-19 "with the coming of spring." "With regard to the Security Council, at this moment, is the general feeling of Members States, while we watch closely the situation, especially the new development, we do not need to go panicky about that epidemic," Zhang had said.

He added that the issue of coronavirus fell within the concept of global public health while the Security Council's primary responsibility was dealing with geopolitical security and peace matters. President of the 74th session of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will brief the 193 UN Member States Friday "on the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the work of the Organisation and the activities of its principal organs." He will be joined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, United Nations Economic and Social Council President Mona Juul and Zhang.

An NBC News report said that talks among Security Council nations over a joint declaration or resolution on coronavirus remain in a stalemate over Washington's insistence that such a resolution should explicitly state that the virus originated in Wuhan, China, as well as exactly when it started there. Beijing's diplomats "are enraged" at this and even want to put their own language into the statement praising China's efforts to contain the virus, the NBC report said.

A French diplomatic source told PTI that there are different attempts to have a UN text but there is nothing precise for the moment. The State Department official said that all Security Council members must recognize the threat that China's mishandling of the outbreak poses to international peace and security.

The official said China had been more interested in saving face than saving lives. The official added that the World Health Organization and Chinese officials themselves had acknowledged that the outbreak began in Hubei Province, and Chinese authorities were the first to learn about it. As such, they had a special responsibility to be fully transparent about the virus's spread but instead, they suppressed information and punished doctors and journalists who raised the alarm, the official said.

The official said while Washington cannot predict how Beijing or Moscow will vote on a UN Security Council resolution, history will take note of countries that fail to take action in a transparent and objective manner for the good of the world for parochial political interests. This is not the time to bicker but time to rise up to this unprecedented challenge, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Basketball-Japan's B.League cancels rest of season over coronavirus

Japans B.League said on Friday it has decided to cancel the rest of the basketball season including the playoffs because of the coronavirus pandemic.It is the latest league in Japan to scrap the remainder of its season after Top League rugb...

Ekta Kapoor shares hilarious video of couples, meeting after lockdown in Jeetendra’s style

Indian television producer, film producer, and director, Ekta Kapoor has recently shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account which gives an insight of girls meeting their boyfriends after lockdown, at a time when beauty parlors are c...

Afghan Sikhs demand probe into IS attack, say 'tired' of living in Afghanistan

Families of Afghan Sikhs killed in a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul said that they are tired of living in Afghanistan, urging the government to investigate the attacks on the minority community. A heavily armed Islamic State suicide ...

Japan plans huge stimulus package to cushion blow from coronavirus

Japans government will soon kick off work on a stimulus package that could be worth 10 of the countrys economic output, joining global efforts to combat the hit to their economies from the coronavirus pandemic. With the state budget for nex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020