Belgium extends coronavirus lockdown to April 18

Belgium on Friday extended its general lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus by two weeks to April 18

The decision, confirmed by top officials, extended the lockdown that began on March 18 until the end of the country's Easter holiday break, with schools, restaurants and most shops to remain closed.

