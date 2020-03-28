US sees 345 virus deaths, 18,000 new cases in 24 hours: tracker

The United States has seen a record 18,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 345 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker

There are now 97,028 declared virus cases in the country and there have been 1,475 deaths, Johns Hopkins said.

