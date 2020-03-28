US sees 345 virus deaths, 18,000 new cases in 24 hours: tracker
The United States has seen a record 18,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 345 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker
There are now 97,028 declared virus cases in the country and there have been 1,475 deaths, Johns Hopkins said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
