Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture Week cancelled due to coronavirus: organisers

Two of the main events in the fashion calendar, the Paris Fashion Week and the Haute Couture week, due to take place in June and July, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday

"Strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry," the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) said in a statement

"The board of directors... has come to the decision that, in the present conditions, the Paris Fashion Week Menswear, scheduled from June 23rd to June 28th, 2020, and the Haute Couture Week scheduled from July 5 to July 9, 2020, cannot take place," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

