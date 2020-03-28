100 Thieves overtake EG in ESL Pro League NA

100 Thieves rallied past Evil Geniuses 2-1 on Friday to take an early hold on first place in the North American portion of the ESL Pro League Season 11. After also winning on Thursday as the six-team competition began, 100 Thieves are now the lone 2-0 team. In the other Friday match, Swole Patrol swept Team Liquid 2-0.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament into an online-only format, and organizers split the event into European and North American divisions, with each division crowning its own champion. North American pool play will run through April 3, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The later rounds of the playoffs originally were scheduled to be held in Broomfield, Colo.

The North American winner will take home $75,000 out of a $219,000 prize pool. Evil Geniuses, making their event debut, jumped in front of 100 Thieves by winning Inferno 16-12. However, 100 Thieves recovered to claim Train 16-13 and Nuke 16-6.

Swole Patrol got past Team Liquid 16-11 on Vertigo and 16-12 on Overpass. FURIA Esports, the final North American team competing, will open play Sunday. MILB were idle Friday after losing 2-0 to Liquid on Thursday.

The remaining Week 1 schedule: Saturday

Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves Sunday

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports ESL Pro League Season 11: North America standings, through Friday:

1. 100 Thieves, 2-0 2. Swole Patrol, 1-1

3. Team Liquid, 1-1 4. FURIA Esports, 0-0

5. Evil Geniuses, 0-1 6. MIBR, 0-1

--Field Level Media

