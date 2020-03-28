Brunei reports first coronavirus-related death

Brunei says a 64-year-old citizen has become the tiny oil-rich kingdom's first death from the new coronavirus

The health ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the man started showing symptoms four days after he returned March 4 from a trip to Kuala Lumpur and Cambodia. It said he was hospitalized March 12, but died Friday night

Brunei has reported 115 cases since dozens of its citizens returned from a mass religious gathering in Malaysia that has sickened hundreds in the region.

