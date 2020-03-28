Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 4 clerics arrested in Pak for violating lockdown rules

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 18:49 IST
COVID-19: 4 clerics arrested in Pak for violating lockdown rules

Police on Saturday arrested four clerics and booked 15 others in Punjab and Sindh provinces of Pakistan for violating lockdown rules and holding Friday congregations despite a fatwa issued by a top global Islamic body to suspend them to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. Four clerics were arrested in Punjab province, while 15 clerics were booked in Sindh province's Karachi city, police said as the coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 1,408, including 11 deaths.

The government had issued a notification limiting the number of people between three to five who can attend Friday and congregational prayers in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Grand Imam Shaikh of Egypt's Jamia Al Azhar, an authority on Islamic injunctions, and the Supreme Council in Egypt, on the request of Pakistan President Arif Alvi, on Wednesday empowered the head of the state to suspend Friday prayers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fatwa (religious edict) stated that public gatherings, including congregational prayers at mosques, could result in spread of coronavirus and the governments of Muslim countries had full jurisdiction to cancel such events. However, religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deobandi sects did not support the decree issued by Al-Azhar.

A number of mosques flouted the order and a large number of people offered Friday congregations in Punjab and other parts of the country. In Islamabad, Friday prayers were held at the Faisal Mosque where nearly 40 people offered prayers by maintaining some distance.

There were also reports of people attending Friday prayers in Sindh and Balochistan provinces despite presence of police personnel to discourage people from attending it. Those arrested are Allama Muhammad Abbas Rizvi, Qari Muhammad Sabir, Qari Muhammad Mazhar and Qari Muhammad Usman.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar said police could have used force against the people for violating the lockdown but wanted them to realise that even Saudi Arabia has stopped congregations at Ka'aba, Islam's holiest site, and Masjid-e-Nabvi and it is also considering cancelling the Haj this year. Meanwhile, in separate incidents, the Punjab and Sindh governments have arrested 210 people for hoarding of masks, sanitizers and gloves.

In Punjab, a container carrying 40 passengers from Karachi was intercepted by police in Multan, some 350 kms from Lahore, on Friday. The police shifted them to police station for screening to make sure that they were not infected with the deadly virus. They were later allowed to go home after a warning.

Punjab is emerging as the new epicentre of the deadly viral infection in the country. The province recorded a total of 490 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 419 cases on Friday. The number surpassed Sindh's tally of 457 cases. Sindh was the province, which reported Pakistan's first coronavirus case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe death toll from coronavirus surges past 20,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP at 1415 GMT on SaturdayEurope is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 case...

Cops help stranded couple reach home with their newborn

The Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a couple that was stuck in a hospital due to the lockdown after the woman gave birth. According to police, the mans sister approached them through Twitter saying he has been staying at the ...

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total cases 28

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 28, officials said. Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said. Seven mor...

Delhi BJP issues helpline number to assist people affected due to lockdown

With an appeal to positively face the problems caused by the lock-down to save the country and Delhiites from coronavirus infection, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari on Saturday issued a helpline number--8010066066 for necessary assistance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020