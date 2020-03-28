Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban refuses to talk to new Afghan government negotiators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 21:28 IST
Taliban refuses to talk to new Afghan government negotiators
Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants could not talk to the 21-member team named on Thursday as it was not constituted taking into account all parties. Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban declined on Saturday to begin talks with the Afghan government's new negotiating team in a setback to the U.S.-brokered peace process for one of the world's longest-running conflicts. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the militants could not talk to the 21-member team named on Thursday as it was not constituted taking into account all parties.

The team is headed by Masoom Stanekzai, an ex-security chief and supporter of President Ashraf Ghani, and includes politicians, former officials and representatives of civil society. Five members are women. "In order to reach a true and lasting peace, the aforementioned team must be agreed upon by all effective Afghan sides so that it can represent all sides," said Mujahid.

The United States, which ousted the Taliban from power in 2001, signed a troop withdrawal deal with the group in February. But progress on moving to talks between the militants and the Afghan government has been delayed by a feud between Afghan politicians, and disagreement between the Taliban and the government prisoner releases and a possible ceasefire.

Afghan ministry of peace affairs spokeswoman Najia Anwari said the Taliban's stance was unjustified as the negotiating team was made after wide consultations among Afghan society. Ghani's political rival Abdullah Abdullah has not confirmed whether he will support the delegation, potentially important given his camp's strong influence in the north and west.

Abdullah's spokesman Fraidoon Khwazoon said that though the announced list was not final and there were "considerations that needed to be addressed", it should not be rejected outright. "All sides including the Taliban should try not to lose the available opportunity for peace, by making illogical excuses. The Taliban should not lose the current opportunity."

The U.S. Embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo failed to mediate between Abdullah and Ghana to create an "inclusive" government during a visit to Kabul on Monday and announced a $1 billion cut in U.S. aid to Afghanistan, which he said could be reversed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nashik: 3 samples sent for tests, 9k quarantine beds

Three samples were sent for coronavirus testing in Nashik in Maharashtra while four people whose reports returned negative were discharged, health officials said on SaturdayMeanwhile, the district administration has identified39 locations, ...

Fleetwood wants Ryder Cup to be 'shining light' after virus

Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday said he wants the Ryder Cup to provide a shining light for sports fans after the coronavirus. Europes clash with the United States is scheduled to be played at Whistling Straits in September.That date remains in ...

UK will have done well if fewer than 20,000 die, NHS medical director says

The United Kingdom will have done well if it comes through the coronavirus crisis with fewer than 20,000 deaths, Stephen Powis, the national medical director of the National Health Service, said on Saturday.Powis, speaking at a news confere...

Paramilitary forces report first COVID-19 cases: BSF officer, CISF jawan test positive

A BSF officer and a CISF jawan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, first cases of the highly contagious infection in the paramilitary forces, officials said. The 57-year-old Border Security Force BSF officer is posted at the forces...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020