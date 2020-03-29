MAD Lions earn spot in winners bracket on final day

MAD Lions secured a spot in the playoff winners bracket Saturday on the final day of the regular season in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split. MAD Lions, with the win over Origen, joins G2 Esports, Fnatic and OG in the winners bracket. Misfits Gaming and Rogue will start in the losers bracket. All playoff matches will be best-of-five.

In other action Saturday, SK Gaming defeated Excel Esports, FC Schalke 04 beat Rogue, Team Vitality upset Fnatic for just their second victory, and G2 won their eighth in a row with a victory over Misfits Gaming. The Spring Split playoff champion will earn a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

League of Legends European Championship (LEC) Spring Split final standings: 1. G2 Esports, 15-3

T2. Fnatic, 13-5 T2. Origen, 13-5

T4. MAD Lions, 11-7 5. Misfits Gaming, 10-8

6. Rogue, 9-9 7. Excel Esports, 7-11

8. FC Schalke 04, 6-12 9. SK Gaming, 4-14

10. Team Vitality, 2-16 --Field Level Media

