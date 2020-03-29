Cloud9 extends dominance in Week 9 at LCS

Cloud9 continued their dominance with another victory Saturday to kick off Week 9 of League of Legends' North American League Championship Series (LCS) in Spring Split action. The final day of the regular season is Sunday.

Cloud9 extended its winning streak to four by defeating Evil Geniuses. FlyQuest and 100 Thieves maintained their positioning with victories. 100 Thieves took out Team SoloMid, who remain tied for third entering Sunday's action. Dignitas remains on the outside looking after defeating Immortals. Golden Guardians defeated Counter Logic Gaming.

After the conclusion of Sunday's action, the top six teams in the standings will qualify for the Spring Split double-elimination playoffs, now set for April 4-19. The playoff champion earns a place in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from all of the League of Legends regions.

Sunday's action: --Golden Guardians vs. FlyQuest

--Dignitas vs. Team SoloMid --Immortals vs. Evil Geniuses

--Team Liquid vs. Cloud 9 --100 Thieves vs. Counter Logic Gaming

2020 LCS Spring Split standings, through Saturday: 1. Cloud9, 16-1

2. FlyQuest, 10-7 T3. 100 Thieves, 9-8

T3. Evil Geniuses, 9-8 T3. Team SoloMid, 9-8

6. Immortals, 8-9 T7. Team Liquid, 7-10

T7. Dignitas, 7-10 T7. Golden Guardians, 7-10

10. Counter Logic Gaming, 3-14 --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.