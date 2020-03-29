Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's Houthis

Saudi Arabia intercepts two missiles fired by Yemen's HouthisReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-03-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 09:55 IST
Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles on Saturday night launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group towards Riyadh and the city of Jizan, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday citing a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the militia.
"Two civilians were slightly injured due to the falling of the intercepted missile's debris as it exploded in mid-air over residential districts'' in Riyadh, SPA reported, citing a Saudi civil defense spokesman, Lt. Colonel Mohammed Al-Hammadi. No fatalities had been recorded from the shrapnel that fell on Riyadh, in the center of the kingdom, and the southwestern city of Jizan, located on the Red Sea directly north of the border with Yemen, SPA said, citing coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki.
The spokesman added that firing missiles at this time by the Houthis and Iranian Revolutionary Guards showed the real threat the group and Iranian regime supporting it pose, adding that this escalation does not reflect the group's announcement that it is welcoming a ceasefire.
