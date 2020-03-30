MAD Lions, c0ntact Gaming net wins in Flashpoint event

MAD Lions and c0ntact Gaming recorded victories during Phase 2 Group C play in the online Flashpoint competition on Sunday. MAD Lions posted a 2-0 win over Chaos ESC and c0ntact notched a 2-1 triumph over FunPlus Phoenix to reach the Upper Bracket Final.

MAD Lions prevailed over Chaos ESC, recording a 16-14 victory on Dust II and a 16-10 win on Nuke. FunPlus Phoenix posted a 16-9 victory over c0ntact Gaming on Train before the latter answered with a 16-14 win on Inferno and a 16-12 triumph on Dust II.

MAD Lions and c0ntact Gaming will square off in the Group C final on Thursday. Chaos ESC and FPX will face one another the same day in lower-bracket play. The 12-team, $1 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began March 13 at FACEIT Studio in Los Angeles, but with the state of California's stay-at-home order, action subsequently was moved online.

The second group phase, which involves three groups, is set to run through April 5. The playoffs are scheduled for April 9-19. The champion will claim $500,000 while the runner-up will receive $250,000. --Field Level Media

