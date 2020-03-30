N.Korea says U.S. will not drop hostile policy despite leaders' good relationship -KCNA

N.Korea says U.S. will not drop hostile policy despite leaders' good relationship -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:01 IST
North Korea said the United States will not drop its hostile policy, even though their two leaders have a good relationship, state media KCNA said on Monday.
A North Korean official said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is undermining North Korea's willingness to return to dialogue, criticizing Pompeo's recent remark on sanctions on North Korea.
North Korea said earlier Monday that it had conducted a successful test of multiple rocket launchers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- United States
- KCNA
- Mike Pompeo
ALSO READ
North Korea tests new tactical guided missiles : KCNA
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea says South Korea
North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into sea
North Korea says Trump wrote Kim, offered coronavirus cooperation
North Korea says Trump wrote Kim, offered coronavirus cooperation