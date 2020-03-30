Colombian rebel group calls temporary ceasefire over pandemic

Colombian rebel group calls temporary ceasefire over pandemicPTI | Bogota | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:11 IST
Colombia's last recognised leftist guerrilla group, the ELN, has announced a month-long ceasefire in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement released Monday said
The rebels said they would unilaterally suspend military action from April 1 to the end of the month "as a humanitarian gesture." The statement was disseminated by a group of Colombian senators who are seeking a peace process with the group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
