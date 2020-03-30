Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombian rebel group calls temporary ceasefire over pandemic

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:42 IST
Colombian rebel group calls temporary ceasefire over pandemic

Colombia's last recognised leftist guerrilla group, the ELN, has announced a month-long ceasefire in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a statement released Monday said. The rebels said they would unilaterally suspend military action from April 1 to the end of the month "as a humanitarian gesture." The statement was disseminated by a group of Colombian senators who are seeking to establish a peace process with the group.

The National Liberation Army, the group's formal name, noted a recent appeal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a halt to conflicts worldwide as nations grapple with the pandemic, and said that Colombian organizations had made similar requests. Ivan Cepeda, a leftist senator who was among those who made public the rebel statement, said the ELN reserved the right to defend itself against attacks by government forces.

He said it would also respond similarly to drug trafficking groups with whom it vies for control in various places around the country. "We call on the government of (President Ivan) Duque to order its troops to remain in barracks," the statement said, and urged him to reactivate contacts with its representatives in Havana to negotiate a bilateral truce.

The ELN, which is said to operate in about 10 percent of the country, has some 2,300 combatants and an extensive network of supporters in urban centers. It is the last formal guerrilla group left in the country after the government reached a peace agreement with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in 2016.

Some former FARC rebels have since taken up arms again, however..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

WFI donates Rs 11 lakh in fight against pandemic; cricketers Mithali, Poonam Yadav also do their bit

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the wrestling body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while star female cricketers Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 10 lakh an...

Over 140 FIRs registered, 3,750 detained for violating lockdown norms in Delhi: Police

Over 140 FIRs were registered and 3,750 people were detained in the national capital on Monday for violating lockdown norms, the Delhi Police said. According to data shared by the police, 145 FIRs were registered under Section 188 for disob...

Starting with 5000 coaches, Rlys plans to set aside 20,000 coaches for COVID patients

The Railway Board has told its zones that they might be required to convert up to 20,000 coaches into isolation wards as part of their preparedness to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a letter to all the zonal general manag...

FunPlus Phoenix keep rolling in LPL spring season

FunPlus Phoenix pushed their winning streak to eight with a 2-0 win Monday over last-place Victory Five in Chinas League of Legends Pro League LPL spring season. FPP moved into second place while Victory Five remained winless. Also kicking ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020