Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: South Africa announces door-to-door screenings; death toll at 3

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:03 IST
Coronavirus: South Africa announces door-to-door screenings; death toll at 3
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced intensified door-to-door screenings to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in the country which is in a 21-day lockdown. Three South Africans have died in the last three days and there are 1,326 confirmed infections, Ramaphosa said in a live address.

Expressing concern that there were many South Africans who were not taking the lockdown seriously, Ramaphosa said a new project will be launched wherein 10,000 staffers will visit homes to test for COVID-19. Those found to be positive will be advised to self-isolate, or be referred to hospitals or special facilities set up for treatment, dependent on the seriousness of each individual case.

Ramaphosa said there were people who believed the coronavirus threat was not real. "Some people may think this disease is something that doesn't concern them and that it will never affect them; that it is something they only read about in newspaper (and) social media, or see reports about on television.

"But it is very real and it poses a great danger to every one of us. It infects the rich and the poor; the young and the old; black and white; those who live in the cities and those who live in the rural areas. Let us not make the mistake of thinking that this is somebody else's problem," he said. The president cautioned those who were not heeding the lockdown rules. "Every time you violate the regulations the government has issued, or try to get around the rules, you are putting yourselves and others at risk," Ramaphosa said.

The president said the government is aware of the "great disruption" that the lockdown has caused to citizens at all levels. "But we all know that it is absolutely necessary to save the thousands or tens of thousands of our people," he said, noting that the disease was spreading rapidly across the globe.

On the 114 South Africans who were evacuated from Wuhan in China, the originating point source of COVID-19, Ramaphosa said the group should give the country hope. "They were able to go through an 81-day lockdown," the president said, of which 51 days were in Wuhan.

Ramaphosa also thanked the generous donors who contributed significant amounts to a solidarity fund aimed at assisting the needy during the lockdown. The donors include the founder of Chinese online company Alibaba Jack Ma who provided a billion Rands (USD 56.7m) and South African media giant Naspers which contributed 1.5 billion Rands (USD 83.5m).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

OWL announces Week 9 hero pool casualties

The Overwatch League announced its latest round of Hero Pool casualties on Monday, with one damage hero taking a seat for the second time this season. Week 9s benched heroes are McCree and Mei damage, Wrecking Ball tank and Brigitte support...

Jewish community in Canada under virus quarantine

Some 4,000 members of a Hasidic Jewish community in the Montreal region have been put under quarantine after around 20 of them tested positive for the new coronavirus following a trip to New York, Canadian health officials said Monday. They...

California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. By Monday, 1,421 California patien...

ESL, DreamHack parent Co. expects major revenue loss

The parent company for ESL and DreamHack expects a 35-45 percent decline in esports revenue in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report Monday in Esports Observer, Modern Times Group MTG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020