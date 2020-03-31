Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian bonds 'encouragingly' steady before debt auction

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:21 IST
Italian bonds 'encouragingly' steady before debt auction

Italian government bond yields were steady before an auction of debt, amid hopes the country's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus may be starting to work.

With European Central Bank stimulus helping calm investor nerves over the past week, Italian yields were only few basis points higher as the country prepared to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of debt via auctions later on Tuesday. Italy's benchmark 10-year yields dropped three basis points to 1.46%, half what they were on March 18, when panic over impact of the disease was at its peak.

High-grade euro zone bond yields, such as Germany's, rose six to seven basis points across the board on the change in risk sentiment. "Today, Italian yields seem to be not under pressure. That is very encouraging indeed ahead of such a big auction," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz.

He said that one reason could be that the latest numbers from Italy show a decreasing number of new infections, suggesting the country's strict lockdown and social distancing measures are finally working. "The other thing, is since the ECB has announced PEPP, there is a lot of demand for sovereign debt," he added, referring to the ECB's announcement that it would buy 750 billion euros of debt this year under a new Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.

While Italian auctions are always closely watched, given the country's enormous debt and low credit rating, this particular debt sale is more crucial than ever, analysts believe. Italy has been the epicentre of the coronavirus crisis in Europe and has suffered more deaths related to the virus than any other country.

Also, its ratio of debt to gross domestic product is among the highest in the euro zone and likely to go much higher as it grapples with the economic fallout of lockdown measures enacted to contain the virus. The country's credit rating is only a couple of notches away from junk -- potentially taking it out of investment-grade indexes, an additional source of concern.

Italy plans to sell five-year and 10-year debt to raise between 6.25 billion and 7.75 billion euros and an additional 500 million to 750 million euros of certificates called CCTs. Most Italian bond yields dipped on the day, with two-year yields falling 6 basis points to 0.31% and five-year yields falling 3 bps to 0.4%.,

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official.

65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4 Official....

Three new COVID-19 cases in Guj; tally reaches 73

Three new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of such patients in the state to 73, a health official said. Out of three new cases,two have been found in Ahmedabad and one in Rajkot, Principal Secre...

Germany's RKI optimistic about flattening of coronavirus infection curve

The head of Germanys Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases said on Tuesday that his optimism about the flattening of the coronavirus infection curve was justified, adding that this would be clearer after Easter.Lothar Wieler, pr...

Japan says destroyer and Chinese boat collided; China says one hurt

A Japanese destroyer and a Chinese fishing boat collided in the East China Sea on Monday night and no one was injured, Japans defence minister said, but China said a fisherman was hurt and suggested the Japanese vessel was to blame.The coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020