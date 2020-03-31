30 injured in road accident in Nepal

An overcrowded jeep drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, injuring 30 people

The incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley. Tekendra Poudel, the spokesperson at the District Police Office Ramechhap, said 27 injured persons were rushed to Dhulikhel Hospital. Three others were undergoing treatment at a local health facility

The police have arrested the Bolero driver and launched a probe into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

