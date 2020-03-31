Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:44 IST
Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Tuesday said 141 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries to 2,898. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 3,111 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 44,606.

He said 3,703 of those hospitalized are in a critical condition and 14,656 have recovered. Iran has been scrambling to contain the COVID-19 outbreak since it reported its first cases on February 19.

After weeks of refraining from imposing a lockdown or quarantine measures, Tehran decided last Wednesday to ban all intercity travel until at least April 8. There is no official lockdown within Iran's cities, although the government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay at home to contain the spread of the virus.

President Hassan Rouhani renewed those warnings on Tuesday as the climax of the two-week Persian New Year holiday nears. Rouhani said authorities would close parks across the country on Wednesday, in a move that effectively blocks the family picnics that traditionally mark the 13th day of the holiday.

He called on people to "leave this tradition for some other time" and said violators would be fined. The authorities have also stopped the print editions of all Iranian media until at least April 8, calling on them to publish online instead, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Publishing newspapers and other print media requires the activities of groups ranging from reporters to the printing and distribution industry and this could potentially increase the disease's spread," said a statement from Iran's anti-coronavirus committee. The outbreak has not spared Iranian lawmakers or other officials.

A Parliament spokesman told the Tasnim news agency Tuesday that at least 23 of the legislature's 290 members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey ramps up stimulus with broader bond buying plan

Turkeys central bank provided more stimulus for the financial sector and economy on Tuesday, saying it would ramp up government debt buying and offer new pools of cheap funding to stem the fallout from a growing coronavirus outbreak.As coro...

FOREX-Dollar surges on quarter-end flows; outlook robust

The dollar climbed against a swathe of currencies on Tuesday amid fiscal year-end demand by Japanese firms while the Australian dollar slipped despite a Chinese survey showing manufacturing returned to growth in March. Tuesday is the last t...

US extends Iran nuclear cooperation sanctions waivers

The Trump administration on Monday renewed several waivers on U.S. sanctions against Iran, allowing Russian, European and Chinese companies to continue to work on Irans civilian nuclear facilities without drawing American penalties. Secreta...

Adityanath cuts short visit to COVID-affected districts, to hold meeting on Nizamuddin fallout

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short a western Utter Pradesh trip on Tuesday, rushing back here to discuss the possible spread of coronavirus from the religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin. Adityanath visited Ghaziabad in the morn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020