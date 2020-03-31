Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive: media

Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive: mediaPTI | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:14 IST
The head of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, state television reported on Tuesday
Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a hazmat suit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian agencies that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.
