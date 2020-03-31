Dubai's Emaar Properties pauses construction of downtown Dubai tower - spokesman

Dubai's Emaar Properties pauses construction of downtown Dubai tower - spokesmanReuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:24 IST
Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties has suspended construction of a 77-storey residential tower in the Downtown Dubai area near the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, a spokesman said on Tuesday. "In light of the current situation, delays in operations outside of our control have impacted construction on the project," the spokesman said in response to a Reuters query.
The spokesman, calling the stoppage a "temporary pause", did not say when construction would resume or be completed. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
