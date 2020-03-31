Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dubai's Emaar pauses luxury tower work, as virus adds to real estate woes

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:21 IST
Dubai's Emaar pauses luxury tower work, as virus adds to real estate woes
Representative image Image Credit:

Developer Emaar Properties said on Tuesday it had suspended construction of a residential tower in a prime Dubai location near the world's tallest building, showing how the coronavirus is deepening the emirate's real estate downturn. Dubai, regional tourism, trade, and business hub, has faced a real estate slowdown for most of the past decade as the global financial crisis and weak oil prices burst a price bubble and left the market oversupplied with homes and offices.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has sent oil prices plunging further, has cast a further shadow on real estate prospects. "In light of the current situation, delays in operations outside of our control have impacted construction on the project," an Emaar spokesman said about the suspension of work on the luxury 77-storey Il Primo tower in district.

He said there would be a "temporary pause" in construction of the tower next to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, which Emaar built. He did not say when work was expected to resume. The Il Primo tower is designed to have luxury apartments with four, five and six bedrooms, with prices starting at 19,413,888 dirham ($5.3 million), Emaar's website said.

Turkey's TAV is among the construction companies involved. Emaar has been selling a range of businesses to focus on property, retail, and hospitality.

The developer has been in talks to sell its district cooling business to Dubai's National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) .. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

One Piece Chapter 976: Denjiro doesn’t have adequate warriors to defeats Big Mom, Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar charges journalist under terrorism law, blocks news websites

A Myanmar court charged a journalist who published an interview with the Arakan Army rebel group under a terrorism law on Tuesday while his website and others that cover conflict in the troubled western Rakhine state were blocked in the cou...

Clarke among SFA staff to take 10 percent pay cut

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell have taken a 10 percent cut in salary due to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. All other national team coaches have also agr...

Xiaomi optimistic about prospects as supply capacity recovers to 90pc

Chinese tech major Xiaomi on Tuesday said its supply capacity has recovered to 90 per cent of normal levels, and the company remains optimistic about its future prospects despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Xiaomi, which is the ...

President saddened at passing away of elderly pensioners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the passing away of three elderly social grant recipients in the vicinity of three different payment centers around the country on Monday.In the Western Cape, a 74-year-old male, who had re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020