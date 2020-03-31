France reports record 499 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

France on Tuesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from COVID-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 499 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,523

There are now 22,757 people hospitalized in France with COVID-19, with 5,565 of them in intensive care, health official Jerome Salomon told reporters in his daily update

The French death toll includes only those who died in hospital and not those who died at home or in old people's homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.