Cameroon's Biya, unseen for 58 days, reshuffles military leadership
Cameroon's President Paul Biya has reshuffled senior military staff, promoting key officials and replacing commanders in four of the country's five joint military regions.
- Country:
- Cameroon
Cameroon's President Paul Biya has reshuffled senior military staff, promoting the head of the Presidential Guard to a brigadier general from colonel and replacing commanders in four of the country's five joint military regions, according to three separate presidential decrees.
ALSO READ
-
EXCLUSIVE-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say
-
Soldier kills another serviceman and three civilians in Russian-controlled Crimea, official says
-
Japan casts military buildup as path to economic prosperity
-
Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy sites — what has been hit?
-
Italian-led EU force boards sanctioned tanker from Russia's 'shadow fleet' in Mediterranean