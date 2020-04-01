Left Menu
Hope US-India partnership will lead to scientific breakthrough to end COVID-19 pandemic: US senior official

The United States on Tuesday expressed hope that America and India partnership will lead to a scientific breakthrough that will end the COVID19 pandemic which has claimed 38000 lives globally.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 06:15 IST
US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells,. Image Credit: ANI

US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, cited the successful example of India and US collaboration, saying that U.S. and India, in past, collaborated to develop the rotavirus vaccine, which is expected to save 80,000 children in India alone each year. "U.S. and #India collaborated to develop the rotavirus vaccine, which is expected to save 80,000 children in India alone each year. We hope the #USIndia partnership will lead to more scientific breakthroughs, including one that will end the #COVID19 pandemic," State SCA said a tweet attributed to Wells.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased to 3,415 and infection tally has increased to 175,067. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Earlier today, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the former highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States and India to combat coronavirus by strengthening global pharmaceutical supply chains. India ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Monday (local time) said India and the US are maintaining strong and robust cooperation of medical specialists in the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

