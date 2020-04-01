Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rouhani: U.S. has lost opportunity to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:02 IST
Rouhani: U.S. has lost opportunity to lift Iran sanctions amid coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Iran's president said on Wednesday that the United States had lost a historic opportunity to lift sanctions on his country over the coronavirus while adding that the penalties had not hampered Tehran's fight against the infection. On Tuesday, U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the possibility that Washington might consider easing sanctions on Iran and other nations to help fight the coronavirus, but gave no concrete sign it plans to do so.

"The United States lost the best opportunity to lift sanctions," Hassan Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting. "It was a great opportunity for Americans to apologize... and to lift the unjust and unfair sanctions on Iran." The coronavirus has killed 2,898 people and infected a recorded 44,606 in Iran, making it the worst-hit country in the Middle East and prompting China and the United Nations to urge the United States to ease sanctions.

"Americans could have used this opportunity and told the Iranian nation that they are not against them," Rouhani said. "Their hostility (towards Iranians) is obvious." Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions, crippling Iran's economy.

Trump has adopted a "maximum pressure" policy on Iran aimed at persuading Tehran to negotiate a broader deal that further constrains its nuclear program, limits its missile program and curbs its use of proxy forces in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon. Washington has offered humanitarian assistance to its longtime foe. But Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has rejected the offer.

Although Iranian authorities have said U.S. sanctions had hindered its efforts to curb the outbreak, Rouhani said: "The sanctions have failed to hamper our efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak." "We are almost self-sufficient in producing all the necessary equipment to fight the coronavirus. We have been much more successful than many other countries in the fight against this disease," Rouhani said.

Several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, Britain, France, Qatar, and Turkey, have sent shipments of medical supplies, including gloves and surgical masks, to Iran. In the first transaction conducted under a trade mechanism set up to barter humanitarian goods and food after Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Germany said on Tuesday that France, Germany, and Britain had exported medical goods to Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Women students stranded due to lockdown can reach out for hel: NCW

Women students stranded in different cities away from their homes due to the lockdown can contact the National Commission for Women for help, its chairperson Rekha Sharma has saidSharma assured them that the NCW will work through the state ...

40 applications after Kerala Govt issues orders to provide special alcohol passes to tipplers

A day after the Kerala Government issued orders to provide special alcohol passes on doctors prescription to tipplers, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms, the Excise Department received 40 applications from across the state. Speaking to ANI, a...

Price Monitoring & Resource Unit set up at J&K by NPPA

Jammu Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State today where the Price Monitoring Resource Unit PMRU has been set up by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority NPPA. PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including...

Reduction in interest rates on small savings heartless, must be rolled back: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday termed the cut in interest rates on small savings as a heartless and shameful act, and demanded its immediate rollback. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said the reduction in interest rates on small savings i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020