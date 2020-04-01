Left Menu
BRIEF-Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Pledges $500 Million For Employees Whose Jobs Are Impacted By Coronavirus- CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:03 IST
BRIEF-Comcast CEO Brian Roberts Pledges $500 Million For Employees Whose Jobs Are Impacted By Coronavirus- CNBC

April 1 (Reuters) -

* COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS PLEDGES $500 MILLION FOR EMPLOYEES WHOSE JOBS ARE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS- CNBC Source text: https://cnb.cx/2Uz5sNR Further company coverage:

