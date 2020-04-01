Left Menu
Development News Edition

DR Congo in mourning after funeral parties banned

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:01 IST
DR Congo in mourning after funeral parties banned

A ban on funeral commemorations in Democratic Republic of Congo aims at preventing the spread of coronavirus -- but it has dealt a body blow to the country's most deep-rooted traditions and grandest social events. In Kinshasa, the sprawling capital of 10 million people, funeral parties are announced in the media and last all night, often spilling out on to the streets.

Families hire large halls and invite dozens of guests, who usually don traditional African dress to honour the dead. Before the epidemic, the phrase "I've got a funeral" could be heard as often as "I'm going to a wedding," "I'm off to church" or "I'm meeting friends in a bar." Funerals are typically top of the social agenda.

In the DRC, "they are meeting places, including for new romances," said sociologist Leon Tsambu. "It's where family ties are knitted and strengthened. It's a time to get together." But on March 18, President Felix Tshisekedi announced an immediate ban on funeral gatherings, both in halls and homes.

"The mortal remains will be taken directly from the mortuary to the place of burial with a limited number of followers," he declared. Numerous countries around the world have adopted similar measures to try to counter COVID-19, but the Congolese feel especially saddened.

"There is a degree of frustration. We are used to having burials with a maximum amount of fanfare," said Francois Okondamomba, the national radio and television chief at Kisangani in the northeast. "There are more than 200 of us here at RTNC, but we had to limit to 10 the number of people who went to the burial of our former provincial director," explained Okondamomba.

"My younger brother died after a short illness," said Jean Bosco Kaponirwe in Goma, capital of North Kivu province. "We cannot all go with him to the cemetery. This is taboo in my culture, I don't know how to explain it to my family," he fretted.

"If a traditional chief dies during this time of coronavirus, tradition will be thrown onto the rubbish heap," said Sylvain Mabonga-Bonga, a Pende community chief in the central town of Kikwit. "There's no respect for the dead, for our ancestral culture." Valere Mpokoto, another elder in Kikwit, said he feared family and social ties would be damaged.

"Our traditions in Africa have considerable cultural value," he said. "No one can neglect them." However, there are some who want the ban extended beyond the health crisis to put an end to the "festive" business that has built up around death, particularly in the capital. Journalist Rachel Kitstita took to Twitter to call for the ban on large funeral celebrations to be made permanent -- she was retweeted 1,400 times.

"There's a lot of excess surrounding funerals," said Kitstita, who runs the Actu30 website. "It causes a lot of pointless expense. It's a bit too much." She explained: "It's become a real industry. You have to buy the coffin, pay the morgue, hire a hall, transport people to the mortuary, wear traditional clothes and uniforms... death takes on a party theme." The costs of a funeral can climb into the hundreds of dollars -- a fortune for most households in DR Congo.

The country has declared 109 cases of COVID-19 infection and eight fatalities, including public figures and people connected to the president. These VIPs would normally have been sent off in grand style, and at great expense..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Nurse tests positive for coronavirus at pvt hospital in Mumbai

New admissions were stopped and Outpatient Department OPD was closed at the private-run Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday after at least one of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. A nurse working at the hospital alleged in a vid...

COVID-19 infections growing exponentially, deaths near 50,000 - WHO

The head of the World Health Organization WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 infections with the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories.In the past 5 w...

PIB sets up COVID-19 Fact Check Unit

The Press Information Bureau PIB has set up a COVID-19 Fact Check Unit which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time. It will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm every day for information regarding the governmen...

Trump, oil CEOs to discuss aid, possible tariffs on Saudi oil -WSJ

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet with oil executives on Friday to discuss potential aid to the industry, including possible tariffs on oil imports from Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified sources.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020