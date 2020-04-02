Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!'; K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2020 02:42 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 02:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!'; K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

April Fools! K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus

A South Korean K-Pop star on Wednesday pulled an April Fool's prank announcing that he had contracted coronavirus, and later removed the Instagram post after triggering a backlash. Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ, posted on his Instagram account with 1.9 million followers that he was hospitalized after coming down with the virus.

Public Enemy split with Flavor Flav was a hoax, group now says

Public Enemy's ouster last month of founding member Flavor Flav was a hoax to generate publicity and provide a commentary on disinformation, members of the rap group said on Wednesday as they released a new album. Founder Chuck D and four other members of the influential rap group had issued a statement in March saying they had split with Flav after he missed several live performances. Flav, writing on Twitter at the time, suggested he was fired because he refused to appear with the group at a rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for U.S. charities

A weekend benefit broadcast featuring recording stars performing live music online from home raised nearly $8 million for two charities serving first responders and Americans facing economic hardship amid the coronavirus crisis, sponsors said on Monday. The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw - all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.

Wilhelm Burmann, master teacher to ballet stars, dies at 80; tested positive for coronavirus

Wilhelm Burmann, a master teacher and coach for the world's top ballet dancers for more than four decades, has died of renal failure after his treatment was complicated by the coronavirus, a close friend said. He was 80. Burmann died peacefully on Monday, five days before his 81st birthday, in Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, where he tested positive for the virus, said his health care proxy and friend, Jane Haugh.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus. His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus: UK govt

The UNs COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has said. In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, ...

Brazil's coronavirus toll very worrying -health minister

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil is very worrying, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday, expressing growing concern about the countrys supply of protective equipment, medical equipment and ventilators...

Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for virus victims

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.Many state governors complain they do not have enough of venti...

NIA to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan; first overseas case registered by agency

Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistans capital Kabul last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead. This is the first case of its kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020