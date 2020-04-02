Entertainment News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!'; K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

April Fools! K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus

A South Korean K-Pop star on Wednesday pulled an April Fool's prank announcing that he had contracted coronavirus, and later removed the Instagram post after triggering a backlash. Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ, posted on his Instagram account with 1.9 million followers that he was hospitalized after coming down with the virus.

Public Enemy split with Flavor Flav was a hoax, group now says

Public Enemy's ouster last month of founding member Flavor Flav was a hoax to generate publicity and provide a commentary on disinformation, members of the rap group said on Wednesday as they released a new album. Founder Chuck D and four other members of the influential rap group had issued a statement in March saying they had split with Flav after he missed several live performances. Flav, writing on Twitter at the time, suggested he was fired because he refused to appear with the group at a rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Elton John's coronavirus 'living room' show raises $8 million for U.S. charities

A weekend benefit broadcast featuring recording stars performing live music online from home raised nearly $8 million for two charities serving first responders and Americans facing economic hardship amid the coronavirus crisis, sponsors said on Monday. The Sunday night show, hosted by Elton John from his kitchen, featured Billie Eilish, the Backstreet Boys, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Tim McGraw - all appearing by way of smartphones, home cameras or online platforms.

Wilhelm Burmann, master teacher to ballet stars, dies at 80; tested positive for coronavirus

Wilhelm Burmann, a master teacher and coach for the world's top ballet dancers for more than four decades, has died of renal failure after his treatment was complicated by the coronavirus, a close friend said. He was 80. Burmann died peacefully on Monday, five days before his 81st birthday, in Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, where he tested positive for the virus, said his health care proxy and friend, Jane Haugh.

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus. His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.

