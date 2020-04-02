Left Menu
Quincy Crew reach NA final in ESL One Los Angeles

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 04:24 IST
Quincy Crew reach NA final in ESL One Los Angeles

Quincy Crew, competing with a squad of players released last week by Chaos Esports Club, finished a perfect run through the group phase of ESL One Los Angeles Online's North America competition. With a 2-0 win over CR4ZY on Wednesday, Quincy Crew improved to 3-0 and sealed a berth in the best-of-five final on Thursday.

Evil Geniuses (2-1) earned a 2-1 victory over business associates (0-3) in the other Wednesday match to grab a semifinal berth. EG will face off with CR4ZY (1-2) in a best-of-three match on Thursday for the right to face Quincy Crew. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to convert the Dota 2 tournament into an online-only event, and in doing so, the tournament was split into five regions: China, Southeast Asia, South America, North America and Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States.

Rather than one champion being crowned at the end of the event, each region will have its own champion. The 16-team, $200,000 Europe/CIS competition will not open play until Saturday, while the other four regions are set to conclude group action on Wednesday. The Southeast Asia, South America and North America regions each feature four teams competing for a $40,000 prize pool. The first-place team in each of those regions will head straight to the final, with the second- and third-place teams squaring off for the other final berth.

In the six-team, $55,000 China bracket, top two finishers in round-robin play -- Royal Never Give Up (5-0) and EHOME (3-2) -- earned berths in the upper bracket of the playoffs. The third- and fourth-place finishers, Newbee (3-2) and Vici Gaming (2-3), respectively, are moving on to the lower bracket of the playoffs, with PSG.LGD (1-4) and Invictus Gaming (1-4) eliminated. RNGU completed its sweep group play by beating Newbee 2-0 on Wednesday. EHOME came from behind to edge Vici Gaming 2-1, and Invictus Gaming knocked out PSG.LGD with a 2-0 decision.

NoPing e-sports advanced to the South America final with a 3-0 mark after a 2-0 victory over Thunder Predator (0-3). Beastcoast (2-1) recorded a 2-0 win over FURIA Esports (1-2), but both teams earned berths in the regional semifinal. In the battle for first place in the Southeast Asia region, Team Adroit (3-0) emerged with a 2-1 win over BOOM Esports (2-1). While Adroit head to the final, BOOM move on to a semifinal matchup with Fnatic (1-2), who earned a 2-0 win over Geek Fam (0-3) on Wednesday.

