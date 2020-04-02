'Ruler' 11th player to reach 1,000 LCK kills

Gen.G lost to T1 in League of Legends' League Champions Korea (LCK) competition on Wednesday, but Gen.G bot laner Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk still made some history. Ruler became the 11th player in LCK history to record 1,000 career kills. The 21-year-old South Korean had two kills as Gen.G fell 2-1 to T1.

Gen.G tweeted, "Just like that, @RulereluR has gotten his 1,000th kill today! #TigerNation join us in celebrating Ruler's milestone and his many more achievements to come" T1 bot laner Park "Teddy" Jin-seong became the 10th LCK player to reach 1,000 kills when he hit the milestone in February. All-time leader Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok topped 2,000 kills last month.

According to a list published Wednesday by Invenglobal.com, the all-time LCK kills leaders are: 1. Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok -- 2,029

2. Kim "PraY" Jong-in -- 1,685 3. Bae "Bang" Jun-sik -- 1,527

4. Go "Score" Dong-bin -- 1,509 5. Lee "Kuro" Seo-haeng -- 1,479

6. Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu -- 1,326 7. Song "Smeb" Kyung-ho -- 1,261

8. Gwon "Sangyoon" Sang-yun -- 1,191 9. Kang "Ambition" Chan-yong -- 1,063

10. Park "Teddy" Jin-seong -- 1,009 11. Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk -- 1,000

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.