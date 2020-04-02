Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:26 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Frozen and desolate Antarctica once boasted warm, swampy rainforests

Antarctica is now a harsh land of ice and snow, but has not always been that way. Earth's southernmost continent long ago was home to temperate, swampy rainforests teeming with life, scientists said on Wednesday based on pristinely preserved forest soil they retrieved by drilling under the seafloor off Antarctica's coast. Loss of taste and smell key COVID-19 symptoms, app study finds

Losing your sense of smell and taste may be the best way to tell if you have COVID-19, according to a study of data collected via a symptom tracker app developed by scientists in Britain and the United States to help monitor the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 60% of patients who were subsequently confirmed as positive for COVID-19 had reported losing their sense of smell and taste, data analysed by the researchers showed. Mother of invention: the new gadgets dreamt up to fight coronavirus

Driving to work at his factory to the west of London last week, designer Steve Brooks had coronavirus on his mind. What could he make that would let him open a door without touching the handle? "Everyone has to use their little finger or find the bit of the door that nobody's touched," said the designer and owner at DDB Ltd, a company which makes office furniture. So he produced a hook to do the job. Landmark skull fossil provides surprising human evolution clues

Scientists have solved a longstanding mystery over the age of a landmark skull found in 1921 in Zambia - the first fossil of an extinct human species discovered in Africa - in research with big implications for deciphering the origin of our own species. The study published on Wednesday involved the so-called Broken Hill skull, also called the Kabwe skull in recognition of a nearby town, discovered by a Swiss miner working in the Broken Hill lead and zinc mine in what was then Northern Rhodesia. Until now, scientists had been in the dark about how old it was, making it difficult to know its place on the human family tree. Chinese scientists seeking potential COVID-19 treatment find 'effective' antibodies

A team of Chinese scientists has isolated several antibodies that it says are "extremely effective" at blocking the ability of the new coronavirus to enter cells, which eventually could be helpful in treating or preventing COVID-19. There is currently no proven effective treatment for the disease, which originated in China and is spreading across the world in a pandemic that has infected more than 850,000 and killed 42,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Another man dies due to coronavirus in Rajasthan

A man from Rajasthans Alwar district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital here, died on Thursday, an official said. One person, who had tested positive and was from Alwar, has died, Additi...

TIMELINE-How the coronavirus spread in Spain

Spain has the worlds second-highest tally of deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Jan. 31 First confirmed coronavirus case in Spain, detected in a German tourist in the Canary Islands, who has been in touch with peo...

SoftBank terminates $3 bln WeWork tender offer

SoftBank Group Corp said it has terminated a 3 billion tender offer for additional WeWork shares agreed last year with shareholders, including ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, drawing threats of legal action from other board members.SoftBank...

INSIGHT-As Spain battles virus, medics' unions hit out

When Spains first case of coronavirus was recorded on Jan. 31 - a German tourist in La Gomera, one of the remote Canary Islands - there seemed little cause for concern.We believe that Spain will have, at most, not more than a few diagnosed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020