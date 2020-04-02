Top EU court says eastern states broke law by refusing to host refugees

Top EU court says eastern states broke law by refusing to host refugeesReuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:41 IST
The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday that Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic broke EU law by refusing to host their assigned share of refugees to ease the burden on southern peers like Greece following a spike in arrivals from 2015.
The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union said in its ruling on the divisive matter that has damaged the bloc's unity in recent years:
"By refusing to comply with the temporary mechanism for the relocation of applicants for international protection, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic have failed to fulfill their obligations under European Union law."
