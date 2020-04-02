Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:27 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career. Disney+ content to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

Walt Disney Co's Disney+ content will be available for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa on regional pay television and online streaming service provider OSN from April 9. Dubai-headquartered OSN has signed a "long-term" exclusive distribution rights agreement, OSN Chief Executive Patrick Tillieux told Reuters by telephone, declining to disclose further details. April Fools! K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus

A South Korean K-Pop star on Wednesday pulled an April Fool's prank announcing that he had contracted coronavirus, and later removed the Instagram post after triggering a backlash. Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ, posted on his Instagram account with 1.9 million followers that he was hospitalized after coming down with the virus. Public Enemy split with Flavor Flav was a hoax, group now says

Public Enemy's ouster last month of founding member Flavor Flav was a hoax to generate publicity and provide a commentary on disinformation, members of the rap group said on Wednesday as they released a new album. Founder Chuck D and four other members of the influential rap group had issued a statement in March saying they had split with Flav after he missed several live performances. Flav, writing on Twitter at the time, suggested he was fired because he refused to appear with the group at a rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Tone-deaf or tuned-in? Coronavirus epidemic proves a minefield for celebs

Taylor Swift is sending cash to some of her fans and Rihanna has donated $6 million to support people whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Movie and record producer David Geffen said he is self-isolating in the Caribbean on his multi-million-dollar yacht, and Madonna posted a now-deleted video of herself in a bathtub filled with rose petals calling the virus "the great equalizer." Wilhelm Burmann, master teacher to ballet stars, dies at 80; tested positive for coronavirus

Wilhelm Burmann, a master teacher and coach for the world's top ballet dancers for more than four decades, has died of renal failure after his treatment was complicated by the coronavirus, a close friend said. He was 80. Burmann died peacefully on Monday, five days before his 81st birthday, in Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, where he tested positive for the virus, said his health care proxy and friend, Jane Haugh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Netizens hit out at Centre over decision to accept foreign aid

The Centres decision to accept contributions from abroad to PM-CARES fund for fighting COVID-19 has prompted social media users to take potshots at it as Kerala was not allowed to receive foreign aid after the devastating floods in 2018. Se...

8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

Eight new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 70 even as the first coronavirus patient of the valley -- a 67-year-old woman from the old city area -- was discharged ...

Migrant workers need to assured society is with them: RSS general secretary

Expressing concern over the condition of migrant workers due to the COVID-19 lockdown, RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday said they need to be assured that society is with them and their needs would be taken care of. T...

Mecca, Medina get 24-hour curfew; Gulf migrant worker districts locked down

Saudi Arabia imposed a 24-hour curfew on Thursday in the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina, extending measures to combat coronavirus, while other Gulf Arab states locked down districts with large migrant worker populations.The Saudi in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020