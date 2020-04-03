People News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' testing new single; Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief and more

People News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' testing new single; Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief and moreDevdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic
Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.
Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic. Winfrey, one of America's richest and most influential women, made the announcement on her social media platforms.
Wilhelm Burmann, master teacher to ballet stars, dies at 80; tested positive for coronavirus
Wilhelm Burmann, a master teacher and coach for the world's top ballet dancers for more than four decades, has died of renal failure after his treatment was complicated by the coronavirus, a close friend said. He was 80. Burmann died peacefully on Monday, five days before his 81st birthday, in Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, where he tested positive for the virus, said his health care proxy and friend, Jane Haugh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lindsay Lohan
- Oprah Winfrey
- New York City
- Americans
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!'; K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free; Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single and more
Lindsay Lohan teases new music
Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic
Entertainment News Roundup: Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus; Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back' and more