Entertainment News Roundup: Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free; Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single and more

The shows must go on!: Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most popular shows for free on Youtube every week. The series, entitled "The Shows Must Go On!", will kick off on Friday with a 2000 filmed version of Lloyd Webber's 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' starring Donny Osmond and Joan Collins. It will be available for 48 hours from 1800 GMT.

Lindsay Lohan says 'I'm back!' teasing new single amid pandemic

Actress Lindsay Lohan, whose promising movie career crashed a decade ago in a string of legal woes and substance abuse, on Tuesday announced she was making a comeback with a new music single. "I'm back!," the 33-year-old star of "Mean Girls" posted on social media, with a video compilation of news clips from the ups and downs of her career.

'Top Gun' movie sequel moved to December as coronavirus hits home

The release of the much anticipated movie sequel to "Top Gun" has been moved to December, Paramount Pictures said on Thursday, the latest disruption in the movie industry caused by the coronavirus epidemic. "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise, was originally scheduled to open in movie theaters worldwide on June 24 more than 30 years after the original movie launched his career as a global action star.

Disney+ content to make exclusive Middle East debut on OSN

Walt Disney Co's Disney+ content will be available for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa on regional pay television and online streaming service provider OSN from April 9. Dubai-headquartered OSN has signed a "long-term" exclusive distribution rights agreement, OSN Chief Executive Patrick Tillieux told Reuters by telephone, declining to disclose further details.

April Fools! K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus

A South Korean K-Pop star on Wednesday pulled an April Fool's prank announcing that he had contracted coronavirus, and later removed the Instagram post after triggering a backlash. Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ, posted on his Instagram account with 1.9 million followers that he was hospitalized after coming down with the virus.

Public Enemy split with Flavor Flav was a hoax, group now says

Public Enemy's ouster last month of founding member Flavor Flav was a hoax to generate publicity and provide a commentary on disinformation, members of the rap group said on Wednesday as they released a new album. Founder Chuck D and four other members of the influential rap group had issued a statement in March saying they had split with Flav after he missed several live performances. Flav, writing on Twitter at the time, suggested he was fired because he refused to appear with the group at a rally for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief

Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food to vulnerable Americans during the coronavirus epidemic. Winfrey, one of America's richest and most influential women, made the announcement on her social media platforms.

Netflix leads on downloads, but YouTube Kids grabs more hours

Netflix Inc led rivals YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ with over 59 million installs in the first quarter of 2020, but more time was spent on YouTube's Kids service as usage boomed following the shutdown of thousands of schools in March. YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, collected $110 million in in-app spending during the same time period, the highest among major streaming apps globally, according to a report by analytics firms Apptopia and Braze.

Tone-deaf or tuned-in? Coronavirus epidemic proves a minefield for celebs

Taylor Swift is sending cash to some of her fans and Rihanna has donated $6 million to support people whose livelihoods have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Movie and record producer David Geffen said he is self-isolating in the Caribbean on his multi-million-dollar yacht, and Madonna posted a now-deleted video of herself in a bathtub filled with rose petals calling the virus "the great equalizer."

Wilhelm Burmann, master teacher to ballet stars, dies at 80; tested positive for coronavirus

Wilhelm Burmann, a master teacher and coach for the world's top ballet dancers for more than four decades, has died of renal failure after his treatment was complicated by the coronavirus, a close friend said. He was 80. Burmann died peacefully on Monday, five days before his 81st birthday, in Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City, where he tested positive for the virus, said his health care proxy and friend, Jane Haugh.

