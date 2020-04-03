BRIEF-ADB: Vietnam's 2020 GDP growth seen slowing to 4.8% (vs 7.02% in 2019) over coronavirus

BRIEF-ADB: Vietnam's 2020 GDP growth seen slowing to 4.8% (vs 7.02% in 2019) over coronavirusReuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 07:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 07:44 IST
April 3 (Reuters) -
* ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK SAYS VIETNAM'S GDP GROWTH TO SLOW TO 4.8% THIS YEAR (VERSUS 7.02% IN 2019) OVER CORONAVIRUS
